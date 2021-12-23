Christmas presents for pets: From a £2,200 dog carrier to diamante crocs, these are the gifts our most pampered pets receive.

Some pet owners are going to great lengths to spoil their pets this Christmas, spending hundreds of dollars on gifts.

Think again if you thought lavish Christmas gifts were only for people.

This Christmas, most dogs would be content with a tasty bone and some turkey leftovers.

Venice the poodle isn’t one of them.

A total of £4,000 in gifts will be given to the lucky dog.

A Louis Vuitton dog carrier worth £2,200, two Valentino Garavani rockstud collar and leash sets worth £980, and luxury cushions for her garden swing chair worth £160 will be among the top gifts.

“Venice isn’t like other dogs,” says owner Daniela Forshaw, a dog groomer from Cornwall.

She appears to grasp everything you’re saying and enjoys being in front of the camera.

“She travels a lot for modeling and advertising shoots, and she’s known for her signature pink ears, pompoms, and tail.”

She, on the other hand, despises sitting on the floor, so she requires a carrier and a secure environment.”

The seven-year-old dog has modeled for Chanel, Tatler, and O2 – and even appeared in a music video for Julio Bashmore’s song “Let Me Be Your Weakness” in which he drove a toy Bentley.

She’ll also get two designer bags for Christmas: a £225 Aspinal of London nano bag to keep her poo bags in, and a £150 House Of Sunny backpack to carry her own snacks and foot wipes to the beach.

Christmas dinner will, of course, be a special occasion.

“We feed Venice human food, and she usually has her own meal when we go out to eat, which we transfer into her dog bowl,” Ms Forshaw explains.

“She’ll have smoked salmon, Italian meats, and a luxury cheese platter from a local deli for Christmas,” Ms Forshaw says.

“I have a total of seven dogs,” she revealed.

“The others are uninterested in any of this; all they want to do is be dogs.”

However, Venice is a unique place.

She adores being photographed, pampered, and the center of attention.

“Because I don’t spend money on myself, I have no qualms about lavishing on her.”

You might think two-year-old Lola has it all, with a crushed velvet sofa-bed, nightly massages, and outfits for every day of the week.

