Christmas shopping: City-centre stores are facing ‘huge’ uncertainty due to lockdown fears.

Christmas shopping: ‘huge’ uncertainty for struggling city-centre stores amid lockdown fears

Footfall in stores actually dropped in many areas during what should have been the busiest weekend of the year due to consumers’ “growing nervousness.”

As they prepare for the possibility of a new lockdown, struggling stores are facing a “huge amount of financial uncertainty” ahead of Christmas.

While last-minute shoppers typically flock to stores the weekend before Christmas, figures show that footfall fell in many areas this year.

According to retail tracking firm Springboard, footfall in UK retail destinations increased by a modest 5.5 percent last week compared to the week before, but “ended with a disappointing performance, felt especially by large city centers.”

Footfall in central London fell by 8.5 percent, while visitor numbers in cities outside of the capital fell by 6.4 percent on average.

The weekend before Christmas saw a 2.6 percent drop in footfall across the UK.

Footfall was 19.1% lower than the same week last year, according to Springboard, though visitor numbers were 22.5 percent higher. The country was also subject to the “tier” system, which meant non-essential retailers were closed in some areas.

“With less than five days until Christmas Day and the [probability]of a circuit-breaker lockdown increasingly on the horizon, the retail and leisure sector is now facing a huge amount of financial uncertainty when it should be enjoying a much-needed shot in the arm,” said Jace Tyrell, chief executive of New West End Company, which represents hundreds of retail and hospitality businesses in London’s popular West End shopping district.

While city centers were hit hard, more “Covid-friendly” out-of-town destinations saw an increase in visitors over the weekend, according to Springboard figures.

According to the data, footfall at retail parks, which are typically accessible by car and often have outdoor space, increased by 4.7 percent over the weekend compared to seven days prior.

“Despite the introduction of Plan B guidance to work from home and the significant increase in Covid infections, footfall rose last week across UK retail destinations,” said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard.

Consumer anxiety, on the other hand, is increasing.

