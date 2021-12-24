Christmas tree disposal and bin collections in East Renfrewshire

Residents without a garden waste permit can pay to have their Christmas tree collected from Monday, December 27 to Monday, January 10.

Residents in East Renfrewshire who do not have a garden waste permit can pay £15 to have their Christmas tree picked up.

The council introduced a £40 annual charge for garden waste collection earlier this year, and those who have permits will have their tree picked up for free.

If you don’t have a permit, you can pay for a one-time uplift online until Friday, January 14.

Alternatively, the council provides a free chipping service at Cowan Park in Barrhead and Rouken Glen in Giffnock, or you can bring your tree to the recycling centres in Barrhead or Greenhags.

Online bookings are also available for recycling center slots.

East Renfrewshire Council recently announced its holiday waste collection plans, which include no brown bin collections from Monday, December 27 to Monday, January 10.

During this time, all other household bins will be picked up as usual.

From Monday, December 27 to Monday, January 10, special uplifts will be suspended.

They will be available for booking again starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6.

Barrhead Recycling Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, and Sunday, January 2; Greenhags will be closed only on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Today (Christmas Eve) and New Year’s Eve, both sites will be closed at 3 p.m.

The council recommends that visitors make a reservation before visiting a center.

Because no trees will be lifted from the pavement for collection, they must be broken down and thrown away in your bin with the lid closed.