Christmas weather forecast UK – The Met Office has issued snow warnings as temperatures drop and a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit on Christmas Day.

BRITS have been warned to expect a chilly -1C freeze as temperatures plummet just days before Christmas, with snow warnings in effect.

From 3 p.m. today until 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Scotland and parts of northern England.

According to one forecaster, if a specific weather system forms up in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day, starting as early as early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, with blizzards and biting winds sweeping across some parts of the country, forecasters have predicted the exact date Brits will see snow this month.b Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook says it may well be a very white Christmas after all, and it’ll be an “all-time classic” for snow fans.

Temperatures in some parts of Scotland could drop to -6°C, while snow would fall across much of the country, including the south.

“A cloudy start to (hashtag)Christmas Eve for many with some dense fog patches around,” the Met Office tweeted.

“There is a chance of snow in northern Scotland this morning.”

“Throughout the day, rain will fall from the southwest.”

The exact details of this period are unknown, but there is a general split between colder air to the north and milder air to the south.

For the most part, the weather is expected to remain unsettled, with more rain showers.

Mild, unsettled weather to the south, with rain and strong winds on occasion.

To the north, conditions will be more settled, with brighter spells and winds that will gradually ease, possibly resulting in frost or ice.

With time, becoming very mild in all areas.

There is the potential for significant weather along the border, with snow likely at times, as well as the associated…

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across many northern parts of Scotland ❄️

Today 1500 – 1100 on Christmas Eve 🎄#Snow may cause some travel disruption

2-5 cm possible above 300-400 metres Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4vBPJ7OClT — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2021