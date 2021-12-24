Christmas weather in the UK: The Met Office has issued a SEVERE snow warning, with blizzards, wind, and a -2C temperature forecast for Boxing Day.

The Met Office has issued a SEVERE snow warning for Boxing Day, predicting blizzards, wind, and a -2°C temperature.

BRITS have been warned to prepare for a icy -1C freeze as temperatures plummet just days before Christmas, with snow warnings in effect.

The weather will turn colder on Boxing Day, with a -2C Arctic chill predicted, as the Met Office has issued wind and snow warnings.

According to one forecaster, if a specific weather system develops in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day, starting as early as early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, with blizzards and biting winds sweeping across some parts of the country, forecasters have predicted the exact date Brits will see snow this month.b Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook says it may well be a very white Christmas after all, and it’ll be an “all-time classic” for snow fans.

Temperatures in some parts of Scotland could drop to -6°C, while snow would fall across much of the country, including the south.

Rain, some heavy at times, across southern England and Wales; mild.

Northern Ireland towards East Anglia is a dull, damp, chilly, windy zone.

Wintry showers in Shetland, bright and cold further north.

Sarah Thornton, director of Weathertrending, told The Sun that the UK will be caught in a “battleground” between freezing air from the Arctic and Scandinavia and much milder air attempting to enter from the Atlantic.

“As we approach Christmas Day, most models now indicate that cold air will win and spread lower temperatures southward.

“However, another blast of mild air from the southwest will arrive later in the day, bringing rain.”

There’s an increasing chance of snow near the border between the two.”

The Met Office has updated its Santa tracker.

“Santa’s next stop is the northern hemisphere, Japan,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll need his waterproof sleigh cover here, too, because they’re expecting rain and possibly snow for Christmas, just like the UK.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across many northern parts of Scotland ❄️

Today 1500 – 1100 on Christmas Eve 🎄#Snow may cause some travel disruption

2-5 cm possible above 300-400 metres Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4vBPJ7OClT — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2021