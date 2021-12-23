Christmas will be the warmest day of the week, despite the lack of snow, according to forecasters.

Christmas will be the warmest day of the week, even without snow, according to forecasters.

This year’s Christmas, the one day of the year when central Pennsylvanians might actually want snow, is expected to be dry and even warm, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service predicts a sunny and chilly week, making the holiday season feel especially warm.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 30s, and Christmas Eve will be in the upper 40s.

Forecasters predict that Christmas highs will be in the mid-fifties.

Forecasters predict rain showers on Christmas Eve and into Sunday morning.

With highs in the upper 40s, the rest of Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny.

Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 1 p.m., a mix of rain and snow is possible.

According to the NWS, temperatures could reach the mid-40s Monday, making it unclear whether or how much snow will fall.

Right now,

It will be sunny with a high of around 38 degrees.

This evening

With a low of 31 degrees, it will be mostly cloudy.

On Friday,

It will be cloudy with a high near 49 degrees.

On Friday Evening

Lows in the mid-thirties.

There is a 40% chance of rain.

Day of Christmas

With a high near 55, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today.

Saturday Evening

Lows in the mid-thirties.

There is a 40% chance of rain.

It’s Sunday.

A high near 49°F with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday Evening

Lows in the mid-thirties.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today.