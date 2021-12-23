Christmas will be ‘uncertain’ in the UK, with a chance of snow for some, according to the Met Office.

The Peak District, Pennines, and Southern Uplands have all been predicted to see snow.

The Met Office predicts “unpredictable” weather over the Christmas period, with the possibility of snow on higher ground in northern England and Scotland.

Rainstorms are sweeping across the country, mainly to the north-east, as part of a dreadful weather pattern that will last until Christmas.

Due to a band of rain colliding with colder air, forecasters believe a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall across high ground in Scotland.

The exact area that may be covered in snow is unknown, but the Peak District, Pennines, and Southern Uplands have been suggested as the most likely locations.

A dusting of snow could fall on higher ground in northern Scotland on Thursday night, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow snow warning for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

The majority of snowfall is expected above 300 meters, with up to 10 cm possible in areas above 500 meters.

Showers are expected to hit the country on Friday, moving in from the north-east.

There is a chance of snow on Christmas Day, primarily over high ground in the north of England and Scotland.

On Christmas Day, cold air will blow from the north, and skies will be clearer, with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

“This year’s Christmas period will be a fairly unsettled spell across the UK,” said Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist.

“Many will see wet and cloudy conditions as mild air dominates over the south and west of the UK. Where this mild air meets colder air attempting to sink south, there is a chance of Christmas snow, most likely over the Pennines, but the exact location of this boundary is still unknown.”

“Colder temperatures and clearer skies will give the far north a more wintry feel.

A brisk easterly breeze will bring a noticeable wind chill to many areas.”

