Christopher Key, an anti-vaxxer, claims that drinking your own urine cures COVID-19.

Christoper Key, an anti-vaxxer and the founder of the “Vaccine Police,” claims that drinking your own urine can cure COVID-19.

According to ALcom, “Vaccine Police” is a website that collects anti-vaxxer news from around the web.

The Daily Beast reports that Key posted a video on his Telegram account claiming that a urine cure has been around for centuries.

His claims, however, are unsupported by scientific evidence.

“Urine therapy is the antidote that we’ve seen so far, and we’ve done a lot of research on it.”

“OK, I know this sounds crazy to a lot of you, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key said.

“It’s been around for millennia.”

“Now drink urine!” he exclaimed, adding that some people might think he’s insane.

He went on to say, “This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I’ve ever seen.”

Despite the lack of evidence that COVID-19 vaccines pose any health risks or threats, I drink my own urine!

