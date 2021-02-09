Christopoulos back in charge of CBA’s Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Yannis Christopoulos is set to make a return to CBA side the Beijing Ducks and take charge of the team in upcoming matches.

“Yannis Christopoulos will return to the Beijing Ducks as the head coach, and lead the team in the 2020-21 CBA campaign,” read a Beijing club statement.

Christopoulos became Beijing’s head coach in the 2017-18 season, with the team reaching the last eight twice during his tenure. His coaching philosophy of team basketball has been the tag of the Beijing team.

Due to epidemic containment measures, the Greek was unable to return. Under executive head coach Xie Libin, Beijing advanced to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winner the Guangdong Southern Tigers last season.

But Beijing fared below par this season under new head coach Simone Pianigiani, before Xie was appointed the team’s executive head coach last December.

Christopoulos, also serving as the assistant coach of the Chinese men’s national team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, is expected to join the Beijing side next week and prepare the team for the CBA’s third stage possibly kicking off in late March.

With a record of 16-19, Beijing is currently placed 12th. Enditem