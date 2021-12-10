Chun doo-Hwan, a former South Korean dictator, has died.

Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-Hwan’s obituary

After Chun’s funeral, his wife, Lee Soon-ja, apologized for the Gwangju tragedy.

Chun Doo-hwan, South Korea’s leader from 1979 to 1988, died at the age of 90.

He is known throughout the country for his harsh treatment of political opponents.

Chun’s response to the uprising in Gwangju on May 18, 1990, was described by academic Se Young Jang as “the bloodiest instance of government repression in contemporary Korean history.”

More than 100 people were killed, according to official figures.

According to some estimates, the figure is closer to 2,000 people.

Women were sexually assaulted, and people were injured.

The military operation codename for suppressing the uprising was “Splendid Holiday,” which contrasted sharply with the brutality of the events.

His son is said to have paid his respects to the victims’ graves.

When Chun was on trial for the incident in the 1990s, he said in court, “I am certain that if the same situation arose, I would take the same action.”

He was sentenced to death in 1996 for his role in the massacre and other charges of corruption.

The punishment was reduced to life in prison by the Supreme Court.

When Nobel Peace Prize winner Kim Dae-jung was elected president, he sought national unity after being imprisoned by Chun in the 1980s.

Chun was released in 1997 as a result of this.

Chun was born in a poor farming town in Hapcheon, Korea, when Japan ruled the country. His mother was ambitious.

When a fortune teller told her that her three front teeth would be a hindrance to his success, she yanked them out with tongs.

Chun enlisted in the military and served as a cadet until 1955.

He was promoted to commander in 1979.

He rose to power in this country through deft political maneuvering.

He formed key alliances and seized power while leading the investigation into President Park Jung-hee’s assassination in 1979.

Despite his ability to suppress opponents, which helped him win the presidency, he resigned in 1987 under pressure from pro-democracy demonstrators.

Roh Tae-woo, his successor, called elections.

Due to a tie in the liberal vote between two candidates, Roh was declared the winner.

Some people link Chun’s tenure as president to South Korea’s emergence as one of Asia’s four tiger economies.

Those were the years.

