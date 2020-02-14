CICPA asks for postponing disclosure of annual audit report

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) has submitted a request to authorities concerned to consider postponing the date for the disclosure of annual audit report due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the CICPA has said.

The CICPA called on accounting firms to follow the rules of epidemic prevention and control and ensure the quality of the annual audit work of 2019.

It also called for a rational dispatch of auditing resources based on the progress of the local epidemic containment to complete the audit work with efficiency and quality.