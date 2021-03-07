Cisco appoints Marianna Tessel to its board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 (Xinhua) — U.S. networking giant Cisco Systems, Inc. announced on Friday the appointment of Marianna Tessel to its board of directors effective immediately.

Tessel has been executive vice president and chief technology officer of financial software company Intuit since January 2019 and previously served as chief product development officer of Intuit’s Small Business & Self-Employed Group, the announcement said.

Before joining Intuit, Tessel served as senior vice president of engineering and executive vice president of strategic development for Docker, Inc., a software containerization platform. She also previously served as vice president of engineering with VMware.

“Marianna is known for creating a strong, transformational culture that accelerates innovation. Her successful track record delivering software solutions that solve challenges for businesses of all sizes will help shape Cisco’s strategy for supporting our customers as they leverage digital capabilities to drive recovery and growth,” said Chuck Robbins, the chairman and CEO of Cisco. Enditem