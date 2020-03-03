Citigroup expands travel restrictions as coronavirus…

By Imani Moise

March 2 – Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it was restricting all international travel by its employees until further notice in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The policy expands travel restrictions put in place last week as the virus, which has no known vaccine or cure, spread from Asia to some European countries. The decision comes one day after government officials announced first confirmed case of the virus in New York City, where Citigroup is headquartered.

“We have local and regional contingency plans in place and we have well-established business continuity plans for the firm,” a bank spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our operations as necessary in order to provide the safest possible work environment for our colleagues.”

On Friday, Citigroup said it had restricted business travel in all Asian countries and Italy, and has asked employees who have visited affected areas to work from home for 14 days. The bank has also imposed short-term restrictions on large meetings that require international travel.

Tighter restrictions have been imposed in some affected countries, including temperature checks and home-working.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co issued memos to employees last week making sure bankers know how to access work systems remotely to prepare to potentially work from home. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)