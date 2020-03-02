City beat Roar to go second in A-League

Melbourne City have claimed outright second place on the A-League table with a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park.

Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young’s 55th-minute own goal proved the difference as City gained a three-point buffer on Perth and Wellington, while leaving Brisbane clinging to sixth place by just two points.

“It was important to win, yes. It was a tough game,” City coach Erick Mombaerts said.

“We did well in the first half, very well because we created some good chances and we conceded no chances – so that was good.

“In the second half, maybe after we scored, our high press wasn’t effective enough and we let Brisbane be dangerous and we didn’t concede a goal – but on some free kicks they were very dangerous.”

Young proved an immovable force in the first half, repelling a dominant City attack.

He comfortably claimed attempts from Adrian Luna and Curtis Good, then saved City’s best chance off the opening period, which came off a marvellous set play in the 34th minute.

Markel Susaeta and Craig Noone combined beautifully off a free kick, with the latter whipping a delightful ball to Rostyn Griffiths, whose header was brilliantly denied by Young.

On 43 minutes Luna forced a diving one-handed save from the Roar goalkeeper with a well-struck free kick, and Jamie Maclaren headed over the bar from the subsequent corner.

But Young’s first-half heroics were vanquished by his unfortunate own goal in the 55th minute.

Susaeta and Noone played a 1-2, with Macaulay Gillesphey’s clearing header only going as far as Josh Brillante.

The City midfielder’s long-range volley clattered the post and bounced off the back of a diving Young and into the net.

Roar’s night was further soured when Aaron Amadi-Holloway was substituted with an ankle injury just five minutes after entering the fray.

Tom Glover made a strong diving save to deny Roar’s Scott McDonald in the 72nd minute and Jay O’Shea sent a dangerous free kick into the side netting soon after.

From there, neither team troubled the scorers, with City settling for a 1-0 win in front of 7,559 fans.

“I just felt we didn’t deserve to lose the game,” Roar boss Robbie Fowler said.

“I thought we were good tonight actually – I think our team play and our shape was good, (we) probably lacked a little bit in the final third in terms of getting shots away.

“But overall I thought it was generally a good performance.”