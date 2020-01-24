City, bush can unite for drought-affected

The woman who created a viral social media campaign to support drought-stricken communities from her kitchen table has used the annual Australia Day address to point to an Australia where city and bush are united.

Self-employed Grace Brennan was chosen to deliver the 2020 Australia Day Address at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on Tuesday.

Ms Brennan lives on a sheep and cropping farm in Warren, northwest of Dubbo in NSW, with husband Jack and their three children.

“Our community of Warren is a long way from anywhere. And, as I’m sure most mothers of small children will relate to, the kitchen table feels a long way from a boardroom table,” Ms Brennan said in her address.

Yet Ms Brennan said it was at her kitchen table where she created the Instagram account @buyfromthebush last October.

The social media campaign encourages people to “Buy From the Bush” to help support drought-stricken communities.

“A simple social media feed allows us to tell the story of bush communities experiencing drought, invite people in the city to connect with that story and enables a direct path between consumer and supplier,” she said.

“Importantly, it invites a simple action … see it, like it, buy it.”

The hashtag has been used 64,000 times on Instagram, with more than 400,000 people following the campaign on social media.

“Buy From The Bush is less about crisis relief and more about sustainable support for rural communities in the long term. It is not about charity. It is about investment,” she said.

Rhetoric around rural residents was often centred on the “battler”, Ms Brennan said.

This is despite the fact that “on any given day, an Australian farmer is an amateur scientist, vet, builder and mechanic”.

“They often manage multi-million dollar assets. They trade commodities before lunch and genetically test their sheep flock after lunch. They are innovators and experts,” she said.

Australia needed to start telling a different story about the bush, Ms Brennan said, centred on curiosity, interest, pride and desire.

The strength of a united online community has achieved real change “at a time when much is made of the divide between city and country, between the left and the right, between big business and small business,” Ms Brennan said.

“Buy From The Bush has opened up conversations, it has lifted spirits, it has created jobs and undoubtedly saved businesses,” she said.

The story of the campaign depicts an Australia “where the city and the bush feel connected as one community”, Ms Brennan said.

“We are a country of people who want to help each other.

“What a triumph that is. That ordinary people can have extraordinary impact.”