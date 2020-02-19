City’s Simon reaping benefits of patience

Matildas and Melbourne City forward Kyah Simon has reaped the rewards of a patient approach to her injury rehabilitation.

Simon has suffered a plethora of injuries, including an ankle reconstruction and soft tissue issues.

After injury dashed her 2019 World Cup selection hopes, City and the Matildas took a patient approach to Simon’s return from a calf issue.

And she’s now fit and firing for the first time in almost five years.

“I think there’s always been something to be chasing or trying to play catch-up or racing against the clock for a major tournament or a season of some sort,” Simon said.

“The approach has been quite different this time around.

“I guess the patience of Melbourne City (and) the Matildas has been amazing for me… taking it one step at a time and not thinking guns blazing too early.”

Simon conceded she’d had to mature and learn how to hold herself back.

“I think (with) my determination to want to just play, I’ll put my body through anything, even if (it’s) at the cost of injuring myself,” she said.

“(I’m) just so passionate about the sport and wanting to continually play that it was a blessing in disguise that people put the brakes on me and told me to ‘take that time, put your body first, don’t be like a kid in a candy store and just do it right this time’.”

Simon has scored four goals and provided two assists this W-League season and is edging towards her best football.

She carried that form into the Matildas’ Olympic qualifiers, notching two goals and two assists in three games.

“I’m starting to feel like myself, playing a little bit more intuitive and not second-guessing myself,” Simon said.

“For me I can always get better and I can always get fitter, sharper, I can always score more goals, I can always assist and can do more for the team.”

When City’s season ends, Simon plans to head overseas to maintain match fitness before a potential Olympic campaign.

“(I’m) keeping my options open and I’m excited for any new experience (and) I could potentially play in a new country,” she said.

“I’m not going back to America, so it could be elsewhere.”