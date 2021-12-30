Protesters across Sudan are calling for ‘civil rule.’

‘Civilian rule’ is being demanded by protesters across Sudan.

Prior to rallies, Internet services are disrupted as security forces block roads leading to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum

Several demonstrations demanding the restoration of civilian rule took place across Sudan on Thursday, including in the capital, Khartoum.

According to Anadolu Agency’s correspondent on the ground, rallies took place in Khartoum, Kasala, and Port Sudan in the east, as well as Atbara in the north.

Protesters demanded democratic civilian rule and criticized a recent political agreement between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during the rallies.

Prior to the demonstrations, Internet services were down in the capital and other areas, with only landline connections remaining.

So far, neither authorities nor internet service providers have responded to the situation.

Security officials installed concrete barriers and barbed wire on roads leading to the presidential palace on Wednesday, closing multiple bridges and overland routes.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called for protests after rejecting the deal reached last month and demanding full civilian rule.

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

When the Sudanese military deposed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on July 25, Hamdok’s transitional government was deposed.

On November, Hamdok, on the other hand, was reinstated.

Sudanese political and civil forces have condemned the agreement with army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as an “attempt to legitimize the coup.”

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Saturday to demand full civilian rule in Sudan.

Prior to October 1st

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials until elections in 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

* Ankara-based journalist Ahmed Asmar contributed to this article.