Clarkson’s Farm was by far the best television show of 2021, but Vigil was a complete disaster.

Italy won Euro 2020, the men’s Olympic 100m, the Eurovision Song Contest, and even The Great British Bake Off thanks to Guiseppe Dell’Anno.

If Italy had been allowed to compete, Giovanni Pernice, an Italian, would have partnered Rose Ayling-Ellis, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, and Italy would have won Squid Game as well.

Piers Morgan left the GMB, comedy became rare, domestic dramas were consumed by wokery, and BBC1’s Alex Scott became required viewing while they were filling their boots.

Jeremy Clarkson, who transformed 1,000 beautiful acres of Cotswolds farm into pure television gold, provided redemption in the form of some brilliant American dramas, a few superb home-grown documentaries, and Jeremy Clarkson, who transformed 1,000 beautiful acres of Cotswolds farm into pure television gold.

In 2021, these are my picks for the best and worst of television.

Alan Whicker Award for excellence in travel show presentation went to Channel 5’s Big Weekend Away, Istanbul.

A restaurant with charcoal grills, skewers, meat cubes, and pita bread stacks was the setting.

Gregg Wallace wonders aloud, “So, what kind of restaurant is this?”

The local tour guide explains, “This is known as… a kebab restaurant.”

“The views are the best part of Venice,” Gregg adds.

Su Pollard, the celebrity MasterChef, has the most serious medical condition: “I’m having a pasta-flipping orgasm.”

You’re a cannelonely individual.

“What’s the matter with you?” says the narrator.

The coverage of the Olympics by the BBC was the most disappointing.

Due to a woke agenda, time differences, a lack of access, and basic news sense, there was far too much of Clare Balding and Alex Scott and far too little of Hazel Irvine and Gaby Logan.

“Spurs have seven match winners in their team and two on the bench,” says Paul Merson.

They have eight match winners in their squad.”

“Yvette — Is my rabbit a lesbian?” says the vet. “No, she just doesn’t want to Roger rabbit.”

Michael Wanka, production manager for More4’s Deutschland 89, not to be confused with a certain former Death Wish director.

Best drama: Time, with Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, Mare Of Easttown, Nicola Walker’s farewell in Unforgotten, Gomorrah, and Adrian “Ted Hastings” Dunbar and the AC-12 gang holding Line Of Duty together are among my favorites.

But it was Murray Bartlett as Armond, the resort manager, in Sky Atlantic’s The White Lotus that I kept watching over and over.

You’ll never see better television than this.

Just don’t leave your valuables with him.

Worst drama: It was the year that British drama became unforgivably woke, formulaic, and ponderous, so pick from Angela Black, Doctor Who,…

