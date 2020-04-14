Clash between Trump and governors over times for US reopening

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, tried to settle this Monday any controversy about a “reopening” of the country by indicating that this will be his decision and not that of the governors, while the United States continues to lead the world statistics of those infected and deceased by COVID- 19.

With 558,999 confirmed cases and 22,154 deaths, the United States is the epicenter of the pandemic, which totals 1,897,373 patients and 118,304 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University records.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some fake news outlets are saying that it is the decision of the governors to open the states, not the president of the United States and the federal government,” Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

“Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” he said. It is the president’s decision and for many good reasons.

Despite these words, the president clarified his message and stressed that his Administration is working “closely” with the governors, a situation that, he anticipated, “will continue.”

“My decision, together with the governors and the contribution of others, will be made shortly,” he finished without further details.

East Coast Democrats Union

Trump’s words coincided with the initiative of several Democratic governors who, without waiting for instructions from the federal government, have come together this Monday from coast to coast to develop joint plans that allow them to resume economic activity with the least risk to health and infections

On the East Coast, New York and five other states announced that they will develop a joint plan to resume social life and revive the economy in a safe, gradual, and coordinated manner to prevent a rebound in COVID-19 infections.

These are New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and New York, six states that, as their governors underlined in a telematic press conference, are neighboring and closely connected.

In this sense, the Governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, mentioned the transportation “corridor” that especially connects New York, New Jersey and his region, explaining that the main sources of expansion of the virus are linked to the communication channels that unite the three states.

In “the corridor consisting of Interstate 95 and the train (Metro North) we have hundreds of thousands of people who continually come and go between New York and Connecticut. It is a communication corridor but it is also the COVID-19 corridor and that is why it is so important that we work together on this, “he said.

“The virus does not care about state borders and neither do we,” said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, who like the other political leaders, all of them from the Democratic Party, praised the “leadership” of her counterpart in New York, Andrew Cuomo, for consolidating this initiative.

Also from the West Coast

While on the west coast of the United States, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington reported a similar agreement to work jointly on the strategy to combat COVID-19 and seek ways to reopen the region’s economy, the office of the Californian manager, Gavin Newsom.

The three states pledged to act in “close coordination and collaboration” to ensure that the virus does not “spread wildly” in the area and to have a shared approach to reopening their economies.

“We need to see a decrease in the rate of virus spread before the large-scale reopening, and we will work in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this,” they explained.

Trump had predicted at the end of March that the country could return to normal on April 12, a date that coincided this year with Easter Sunday, but he had to postpone this decision and extend until 30 this month the measures to combat the coronavirus, before its spread and the contrary opinion of the experts.

A wounded economy

With much of the country confined, the US economy – whose good numbers were cited by Trump as his administration’s main achievement – has suffered a major impact from this health crisis.

In just 21 days, almost 17 million workers have been left without a job. From figures close to full employment, the unemployment rate in the United States climbed to 4.4% in March, the highest since 2017 in the country.

The US economy also lost a total of 701,000 jobs last March.

And while Trump, who will be playing his reelection in November, counts the days to return to normalcy, the message from the health authorities is one of “cautious optimism,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID, said on Sunday. in English), Anthony Fauci.

In an interview this Sunday, Fauci estimated that the quarantine could be partially lifted “maybe next month,” without committing to an exact date. .