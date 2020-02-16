Clashes erupt ahead of commemoration of late Lebanese PM Rafic Hariri

BEIRUT, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Clashes erupted on Friday between supporters of Lebanon’s Future Movement party and civil society protesters in Beirut’s downtown ahead of the commemoration of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, MTV local TV Channel reported.

Supporters of Future Movement chanted slogans in favor of Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is the son of Rafic Hariri and the head of the Future Movement, while expressing their annoyance about the presence of civil society protesters in Beirut’s downtown during such an occasion.

Lebanese citizens began to gather earlier in the day in the streets, surrounding Saad Hariri’s downtown residence in preparation for a speech to be given by Saad Hariri to commemorate his father.

On Feb. 14, 2005, Rafic Hariri was assassinated in a big explosion in Beirut which also killed 21 others while injuring a lot of people who were in the area at that time.