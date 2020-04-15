Clashes in Egypt leave 8 dead, 3 wounded

CAIRO

Eight people were eliminated overnight when safety pressures invaded a “fear cell” in the resources, Egypt’s Interior Ministry stated Wednesday. The ministry claimed in a statement that an armed terrorist cell in eastern Cairo was targeted in line with intelligence provided by the nation’s security firm.

Clashes emerged as the raid on the apartment or condo was being carried out, and also an officer as well as 7 terrorists were killed while 3 others were injured.

The cell was apparently plotting to perform terrorist acts simultaneously during a Christian festival.

Egypt’s 15 million Coptic Christians are preparing yourself to mark the Easter vacation this Sunday.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas