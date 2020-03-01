Clashes in western Ethiopia kills 3

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Clashes in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz regional state located in the western part of the country has killed three people, local authorities said on Saturday.

In a press statement, Benishangul Gumuz regional state communications affairs office, said clashes in Dangur locality, Metekel zone of the region earlier this week killed three people.

The statement further said another seven people were injured and several homes destroyed in the clashes.

Ethnic violence between members of various ethnic groups in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state in recent months has left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced. The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.