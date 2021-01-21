Clashes related to anti-coronavirus lockdown in Tunisia could be exploited by terrorists: minsiter

TUNIS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartaji warned on Wednesday that the ongoing night clashes in many cities of the country that took place after a general anti-coronavirus lockdown was imposed could be exploited by terrorist elements.

There is “a possibility that terrorist elements are exploiting the recent protests and the preoccupation of the security and military units with dealing with the riots and protecting the public and private property to carry out terrorist operations in an attempt to weaken the foundations of security and stability in the country,” said Bartaji at a plenary session of the parliament.

“Security units arrested some extremist elements among the protesters and seized white weapons and Molotov cocktails,” he revealed.

Violent public protests have continued for the fifth day in a row in Tunisian provinces including Tunis, Ariana, Siliana, Bizerte, Monastir, Manouba, Nabeul, Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine, Gafsa and Sousse.

Tunisia imposed a general lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from Jan. 14 to 17, which prompted clashes between displeased young people and the security forces at night, with acts of looting, vandalism and theft reported in several regions. Enditem