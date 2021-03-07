Clashes, terrorist attacks leave 90 dead in Afghanistan over past 24 hours: monitor agency

KABUL, March 5 (Xinhua) — At least 90 people were killed in direct clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said Friday.

“Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 90 deaths, including eight civilians, five Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 77 Taliban militants,” Reduction in Violence (RiV) confirmed on its twitter account.

The group said 33 people including 31 Taliban and two civilians were also injured during the same period.

The deaths and injuries took place following eight security incidents in five provinces of the Asian country’s 34 provinces. Enditem