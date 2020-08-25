Classic records given a new twist by fans who meld seamlessly with the sleeves

MUSIC fans are becoming smash hits on the internet by appearing to become album cover stars.

They are snapped dressing like the singers on the LP sleeve and holding it over their own face.

Some were pictured posing as Madonna, Olivia Newton-John and Freddie Mercury.

Others did George Michael, Eurythmics and the Ramones.

Fans also ‘melded’ with Freddie Mercury, The Rolling Stones and John Lennon.

Cover art lovers posted the snaps under the #SleeveFace hashtag – making vinyl go viral.

