Clay Aiken of “American Idol” fame will run for Congress in North Carolina.

Clay Aiken, a Raleigh native and star of “American Idol,” wants to run for Congress and represent North Carolina.

Aiken, a Democrat who previously ran for the US House of Representatives in 2014, announced on Monday that he will run for the Durham-centric House district that is now open this year.

Chapel Hill and other Orange County towns, as well as Apex, Morrisville, the majority of Cary, and a sliver of Raleigh, are all included in the 6th Congressional District.

However, due to ongoing legal challenges to the maps, its shape could change.

In a statement to The News and Observer, Aiken said, “The people in the Triangle gave me the platform that I have, and I want to use it to give back to them.”

“I will tell you that when I get to Congress, I want to be a strong voice for the Triangle.”

We also require a loud voice.”

The winner of the Democratic primary in May has a good chance of winning the general election.

Orange, Durham, and parts of Wake counties are currently represented by David Price, a Democrat from Chapel Hill.

He announced his retirement in October after serving in the position since 1997, including four additional terms from 1987 to 1995.

Price, according to Aiken, was the one who encouraged him to become interested in politics when he was in eighth grade.

When Aiken’s class at Leesville Road Middle School was studying the 1992 election, he asked his teacher if he could invite a politician to speak to them, and she agreed.

Those who only know Aiken as a musician from his time on “American Idol” might be surprised to learn that he is a political junkie in North Carolina.

Price’s accomplishments, according to Aiken, range from bringing the Environmental Protection Agency to a single Triangle campus to fighting for federal funding to expand US Highway 64 from two to four lanes.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what we’re losing with Congressman Price’s retirement,” said Aiken.

“For the Triangle, he has done so much.”

Price’s retirement opened the door for a slew of new candidates seeking higher office, and Aiken’s entry complicates an already crowded Democratic primary.

