Clay, Fazekas combine for 42, Valpo tops Missouri St….

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Donovan Clay scored a season-high 22 points, Ryan Fazekas added 20 more and Valparaiso beat Missouri State 89-74 on Tuesday night.

Ben Krikke and Daniel Sackey each scored 14 points for Valparaiso (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) in a game between two teams scrapping for a first-round bye in the upcoming MVC tournament. With the loss, Missouri State will need to win against Southern Illinois along with a Valparaiso loss to Indiana State on Saturday to avoid the play-in round.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-16, 8-9). Isiaih Mosley added 13 points. Keandre Cook had 12.

Valpo broke away from a two-point halftime lead by scoring the first eight points of the second half and shooting 61% over the final period. The Bears rallied as close as 59-54 before Fazekas hit one of his five 3-pointers to ignite a 12-2 rally for Valparaiso.

Valparaiso finishes the regular season against Indiana State on the road on Saturday. Missouri State finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.

