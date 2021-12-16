Clay Pell, Michelle Kwan’s ex-husband, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

PRESIDENT Joe Biden has announced his intention to appoint Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater, as ambassador to Belize.

But who is Clay Pell, her ex-husband? Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Clay Pell, real name Herbert Claiborne Pell IV, is an Arizona lawyer and politician.

He previously worked for the United States Department of Education as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for International and Foreign Language Education.

Pell married Michelle Kwan, a five-time Olympic medalist, in 2013.

He announced his intention to run for Governor of Rhode Island a year later, but he came in third in the Democratic primary.

Pell reportedly caught Kwan off guard in 2017 when he filed for divorce “without warning.”

Kwan apparently learned of Pell’s filing through a tweet, which was followed by a New York Daily News article.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell said at the time.

“For our family, this is a sad and difficult turn of events.

Michelle is one of my favorite people, and I wish her the best as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.”

In 2021, Pell married Youna Kim, a former classmate from high school.

No, you and your partner do not have any children together.