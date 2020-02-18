Cleaner in hazmat suit disinfects inside a GP surgery ‘after a coronavirus patient turned up’ 

A cleaner wearing a hazmat suit has been captured disinfecting a room inside a GP surgery where one of the UK’s nine coronavirus patients visited.

The cleaner, protected by a Star Wars-esque helmet, sprays down a desk inside the practice with a portable machine that contains a virus-killing solution.

Bio Decontamination Ltd, which has already been used by the Government to deep clean a room used by two coronavirus patients, posted the clip on Twitter.

The York-based firm claims to have been used by the NHS, as well as the Ministry of Defence and the Metropolitan Police.

Bio Decon were first paid by Public Health England to sterilise the UK’s coronavirus ‘ground zero’ – a single hotel room at the Staycity hotel.

It used SteraMist – pioneering technology which uses a hydrogen peroxide solution to kill pathogens, such as the never-before-seen coronavirus.

Bragging about its success on LinkedIn, the company revealed the room returned back to ‘operational order’.

It is unclear how long it took but the firm, which also works at ‘terrorist incidents’, claimed the SteraMist had been a ‘resounding success’.

Bio Decon did not provide any further details about the location of the GP surgery it had been asked to clean.

The caption for the Twitter video only said: ‘Surgery that’s had a coronavirus patient in. #COVID19 #nhs #ihp’

It is unclear what IHP stands for. COVID19 is the name of the disease that is caused by this coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

Hazmat suit-clad medics have been spotted up and down the country over the past few weeks, with Britain gripped by coronavirus fears.

Nine patients have already been diagnosed. One – a Chinese woman who took an Uber to A&E in Lewisham – is the only case still in hospital.

However, leading scientists and health authorities expect there to be more cases in the coming weeks and days, given the severity of the outbreak.

More than 73,000 cases have been recorded across the world – 99 per cent are in China. Almost 1,900 patients have died.

Cleaners dressed in protective gear were spotted in London disinfecting a 37-storey tower block, where a resident with a fever was escorted from in an ambulance.

Workers were last week were sent to One The Elephant, a luxurious accommodation block where several Chinese students are thought to live.

A GP surgery in Brighton was cleaned over coronavirus fears. A second branch of the County Oak Medical Centre was also disinfected.

One of the GPs diagnosed – thought to be Dr Catriona Greenwood – had worked an admin shift at the practice the week before she tested positive.

And cleaners in hazmat suits were pictured entering the Staycity hotel in York, where a Chinese University of York student and his mother stayed before falling ill.

In China, one city has deployed a fleet of remote-controlled mini-tanks to disinfect residential areas hit by the coronavirus.

The unmanned machines travel at about 2.7 miles per hour, or four feet per second, and can sterilise a 12-acre area per hour, according to a spokesperson.

They have appeared in various neighbourhoods in Taiyuan, central China’s Shanxi Province, since February 4.