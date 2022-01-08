Cleaning experts share’revolutionary’ hacks for drying clothes quickly in the winter.

When the weather is too cold to hang clothes outside, a group of cleaning enthusiasts has shared their best tips for speeding up the drying process.

Cleaning experts have shared some of their best tips for drying clothes that have been in the washing machine quickly.

During the winter, hanging the laundry outside is rarely an option, so it is usually dried inside.

This, however, has its own set of problems, as space is limited and your home may become damp and smelly.

READ MORE – A woman was rushed to hospital after a three-car crash on a busy Glasgow road.

One concerned woman, according to the Daily Express, had this exact problem and turned to a Facebook cleaning group for assistance.

“Could I ask how you all dry your washing indoors? I use a dryer and hang non-dryer items in the hall on a rail but I have put it away due to having lots of people over,” she wrote in the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks group.

“I wish I had a utility room, but that was converted into a home office.”

“How do you dry your clothes?”

It didn’t take long for other users to respond to the woman’s post with tips on how to dry clothes quickly.

“Whatever you decide, keep in mind that moisture has to go somewhere,” one person wrote.

“If you don’t use a tumble dryer to dry your clothes indoors, you’ll need a dehumidifier to avoid condensation and dampness.

“Occasionally opening a window isn’t enough; I’ve been there.”

Dehumidifiers help to reduce the growth of mould and dust mites by removing water and moisture from the air.

They can be costly, but they can last for several years.

“I’ve had a dehumidifier for years, and it helps with drying clothes as well,” a second added.

A third said, “Absolutely agree.”

“I have very limited radiator space in my house, so I’ll put some of my drying on a rack and place a dehumidifier right near it,” another user explained.

“Not only do I no longer have to be concerned about the growth of mold,.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.