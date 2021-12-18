Clients are in legal limbo after a website that allowed direct hiring of barristers went bankrupt.

Clients are in legal limbo after a website that allowed clients to hire barristers directly went out of business.

Absolute Barrister, the brainchild of a husband and wife team, went out of business after promising to disrupt the legal profession and lower the cost of getting advice and representation.

An award-winning website that promised to shake up the legal profession by lowering the cost of accessing a barrister through technology has gone bankrupt, leaving some customers in the dark about fees and representation in court.

Absolutebarrister.com, a London-based company founded by a husband and wife team of barristers, Simon and Katy Gittins, from a Channel Islands address, had administrators appointed earlier this week to oversee the liquidation.

Its demise has left an unspecified number of clients facing the loss of fees paid in advance to the company, which I believe to be in the thousands of pounds in some cases.

The Bar Standards Board, which regulates barristers but not the website, said it had requested that Advocate, a legal charity that provides free legal advice and representation to those in need, be on hand for those affected.

Absolute Barrister Ltd had won awards since its inception in 2013, claiming to have doubled revenue year on year by providing “direct access” to qualified barristers – specialist lawyers who represent clients in courts or tribunals – without the use of solicitors as intermediaries.

Mr Gittins stated in 2017 that he wanted to use technology to change how people got legal advice.

“Legal advice is perceived as too expensive, and lawyers are perceived as unapproachable,” he said, adding that this needs to change.

In contrast to the hourly rates traditionally charged by many law firms and barristers, the website offered clients a single fixed fee for advice or representation.

It claimed that in some cases, it was able to reduce the cost of legal cases by half.

Customers received an email from administrators AABRS Ltd this week informing them that the website was being put into voluntary liquidation and that “you are owed money from [Absolute Barrister] for payment of services which can no longer be fulfilled.”

The memo also promised a report on why the company had failed in the future, as well as the ability to file a claim for any remaining assets.

According to AABRS, it is too early to estimate how many people will be affected.

