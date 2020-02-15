Climate activists dressed in black drag Trojan Horse to the British Museum

Around 1,500 people have protested at the British Museum over energy company BP’s sponsorship of a Troy exhibition.

Climate activists BP Or Not BP? wheeled a 13ft-high Trojan horse into the grounds of the museum on Friday in response to the sponsorship deal.

The horse, which had space for 10 activists inside, had speakers that played sounds of drilling and horses neighing.

As part of Saturday’s mass protest, the British Museum allowed the pressure group to host talks and group singing activities inside some of its exhibition rooms.

In front of the main gates, activists dressed as Greek gods and Trojan soldiers handed leaflets to supporters and museum visitors.

Crowds of supporters could be heard cheering and clapping as the activists gave speeches about climate change.

At 3.45pm they staged a ‘sit-in’ inside the Great Hall for 15 minutes, singing and chanting ‘BP must fall’.

The campaigners also organised speeches from people of different heritages who condemned colonialism.

Primary school teacher Lydia Somerville, 56, travelled to London from her Hertfordshire home with her daughter Scarlett, 14, to take part.

They told the PA news agency they had previously participated in a ‘die-in’ protest at the National Portrait Gallery over its BP sponsorship deal.

Mrs Somerville said: ‘The protest is good fun. It’s really organised – we’ve joined in the singing. It’s really powerful and there’s a good mix of ages. The Trojan horse too is a great message.’

Scarlett said: ‘Accepting the sponsorship essentially accepts what they’re doing is right. They’re one of the biggest oil companies in the world.’

Former education professor Stephen Bolton, 72, and his wife Gillie, 68, a former senior medicine researcher, who are retired and live in London, said they championed BP Or Not BP’s cause as they are ‘respectful’ and ‘pacifists’.

Mrs Bolton said: ‘We’ve resigned our friendship (with the museum) over the BP sponsorship because we think the world is hurtling towards disaster and BP isn’t helping at all – it’s hindering.

‘BP is a danger to the world and to our children and grandchildren. We strongly object to the British Museum accepting sponsorship from BP and we want them to follow steps from other museums in giving up the sponsorship.’

Mr Bolton said: ‘We think the Trojan horse is brilliant, we helped crowdfund it because it’s an amazingly good cause.’

Jess Worth, co-founder of BP Or Not BP?, said: ‘We brought in the Trojan horse early in the morning through a side gate and took one of the wheels off so it couldn’t be moved.

‘We negotiated with the British Museum and told them what we were planning to do. The negotiation went really well and they allowed two of us to stay overnight last night. There has been a lot of good-natured, mutual respect from the British Museum.

‘It’s brilliant to have so much support. People really, really care when they see the British Museum partnering with organisations like BP. They feel personally upset and motivated to protest about it.’

A spokesman for BP said: ‘Our new CEO, Bernard Looney, will set out his low-carbon ambition for BP next week. He understands the frustration and anger and shares protesters’ deep concern about climate change.

‘He hopes that what he has to say then will give people a sense that we get it and are very serious about working to address the problem.’

The British Museum has been contacted for comment.

Phil Ball, 48, and fellow campaigner Chad Nickson, 17, camped inside the 13ft horse at the museum in London on Friday.

Mr Ball, who worked as a cameraman before turning to activism full time, is a member of the group BP or Not BP? who wheeled the horse into the grounds of the museum yesterday morning.

Mr Ball designed the horse and said 30 or 40 members and supporters of the group built it.

It took around a month to complete and was finished on Thursday, the night before they moved it into the museum grounds.

It cost around £9,000 and the money was raised by a crowdfunding campaign.

Inside there was a PA system which played a loop of horse noises as well as drilling.

Mr Ball said while the duo faced the cold and rain during the evening, the experience was worth it.

He told PA news agency: ‘It was lovely, it was really genuinely lovely. There was a wonderful atmosphere when people left the museum last night.

‘They came and marvelled at the horse and then we’d encourage them to interact with it by playing the horse sounds.

‘It was lovely looking at the twinkly lights of the city too. It’s the best place to camp in London to be honest.’

He added: ‘I’m riding on a crest of a wave of adrenaline at the moment. The cheekiness of what we have done hasn’t quite sunk in.’

The duo filled the horse with camping mats, sleeping bags and pillows for comfort.

Tarpaulin was also placed inside to protect the electronics from bad weather.

Mr Ball added: ‘We had a hot meal and then settled down for the night. We got woken up at 4am because there was some rain. Some of it came in so we repositioned things so we could keep all the electrics dry. It was fine actually.

‘There was an early morning wake-up call when one of the museum staff banged on the back of the horse to check if we were OK.’

Mr Ball added: ‘We don’t know what we’re going to do with it now. It’s a such a brilliant piece of work. It’s epic.

‘I’d like to take it to Glastonbury. We could turn it into a little pub, get some music going, it would be brilliant. Like a little Hobbit hole.’