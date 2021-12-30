Climate change: A major first trial of mechanical trees sucking CO2 from the atmosphere is planned.

Professor Klaus Lackner predicts that one billion devices will be in use worldwide in the next two decades.

Mechanical trees that absorb CO2 1,000 times faster than real trees could be as common as cars in two decades, according to their creator.

Professor Klaus Lackner was the first scientist to declare in 1999 that reducing carbon emissions alone would not be enough to prevent catastrophic climate change, and that CO2 must be removed from the atmosphere as well.

He’s been working on the mechanical tree since then, with the prototype set to debut on the Arizona State University campus, where he works.

The prototype tree is a “concertina” column that stands 10 meters tall and 1.5 meters wide when fully extended, with a 2.5-meter-wide drum attached to the bottom.

The column is made up of 150 horizontal, circular discs coated with chemicals that trap CO2 as the wind passes through them.

If everything goes as planned, the prototype trees will fill up with CO2 every 30 to 60 minutes, at which point they will concertina down into the drum, where the CO2 will be collected and stored or sold for use in industrial applications such as carbonation of beverages, fuel production, and oil extraction.

Professor Lackner told me, “When you add up how much carbon we need to get back from the atmosphere, we simply don’t have enough land to grow the trees.”

“We’re almost there,” he said, “and when we do, our first job is to help us design a better, cheaper, faster one for number two.”

Professor Lackner is optimistic – but not certain – that the first mechanical trees will be ready to use in a year or two, and that one billion of them will be in use worldwide within two decades.

Currently, there are 1.2 billion cars.

“Our ambition is to mass-produce these mechanical trees in factories in the hundreds of thousands.”

I can fit tens of thousands on a square kilometer, and I eventually see these things on a car’s scale,” he said.

“Unless we fall flat on our faces, which is unlikely, I believe the transition to mechanical trees is near.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Climate change: Mechanical trees that suck C02 out of the atmosphere set for major first trial