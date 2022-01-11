Climate change has surpassed wars and pandemics as the most serious threat to the global economy.

The most serious threat to the global economy is climate change, which ranks ahead of wars and pandemics.

According to the World Economic Forum, environmental degradation is a greater threat to the economy than pandemics, wars, and artificial intelligence.

The greatest threats to the global economy are extreme weather, biodiversity loss, and a global failure to address climate change.

According to the latest edition of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks Report, they rank ahead of international conflicts, financial market collapses, and pandemics as the major threats to economic stability.

Extreme weather, rather than rising costs of living, poor mental health, or cybersecurity failure, poses the greatest risk to economic stability in the next 24 months, according to the WEF.

Climate action failure, biodiversity loss, and a natural resource supply crisis are all ranked as the most serious threats facing the world in the medium and long term, even more so than international conflicts and forced migrations.

“The climate crisis remains humanity’s greatest long-term threat,” said Zurich Insurance Group’s Peter Giger.

“Failure to act on climate change could reduce global GDP by one-sixth, and the COP26 commitments are still insufficient to meet the 1.5 C goal.”

The WEF creates the risk ranking every year, based on data from several major insurance and reinsurance companies, focus workshops, interviews, and a survey of internationally recognized experts.

Climate impacts have been ranked as one of the top threats to the global economy for the sixth year in a row, underscoring the growing recognition among business and finance experts that the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss pose a systemic threat to the economy.

It also comes after a year in which climate change has dominated the political agenda, culminating in the COP26 in Glasgow, where progress on reducing emissions was made.

Meanwhile, science has solidified the devastating effects of climate change, and extreme floods and wildfires have raged across the globe.

