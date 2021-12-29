Climate change is causing ‘absurd’ warm weather in Alaska, with a record-breaking December temperature of 19.4°C.

As climate change drives ‘absurd’ warm weather, Alaska records a record-breaking December temperature of 19.4°C.

In the dead of winter, temperatures in the sub-Arctic US state usually range from -10°C to -4°C.

On Sunday, Alaska recorded its highest ever December temperature of 19.4°C (67°F) amid an “absurd” bout of warm weather brought on by climate change, according to scientists.

This week, temperatures in Alaska soared past 15.5°C, with temperatures as high as 19.4°C in the island community of Kodiak.

According to the National Weather Service for Alaska, this is the state’s highest temperature ever recorded, “obliterating” the previous daily record high of 13°C set in 1984.

“It’s the warmest temperature on record for any date between October 5th and April 21st… meaning this would’ve set monthly records in November, January, February, and March as well,” it tweeted.

The recent warm weather in Alaska was “absurd” and a clear sign of climate change, according to Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

“In a warming world, this is exactly what we expect,” he told Reuters news agency.

Warm weather has wreaked havoc in Alaska.

Because cold air struggles to hold moisture, ice cold air temperatures in December usually bring dry weather.

It is light and fluffy when snow falls.

However, because warm air holds more moisture, heavy snow and torrential rain have been falling in recent weeks.

On the cold ground, snow has melted and refrozen, leaving communities blanketed in slick ice.

Power outages are also occurring in some areas, and at least three buildings’ roofs have caved in due to the weight of snow and ice.

