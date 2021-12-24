Climate change is causing unprecedented die-offs and melting Arctic ice: ‘It’s like the gates of hell have been opened,’ says one expert.

KODIAK ISLAND, Alaska — Powerful and frightening forces are reshaping the upper reaches of the North Pacific and Arctic oceans, disrupting the food chain that sustains billions of creatures and one of the world’s most important fisheries.

Scientists have documented the displacement and disappearance of entire species of fish and ocean-dwelling invertebrates in the Beaufort, Chukchi, and northern Bering seas over the last five years.

Local seals, walruses, and bears, as well as migratory gray whales, birds, sea lions, and a variety of other animals, rely on the ecosystem.

According to researchers who study its inhabitants, long stretches of record-breaking ocean heat and sea ice loss have fundamentally changed this ecosystem from bottom to top and top to bottom.

Not only are algae and zooplankton affected, but apex predators like killer whales are now moving into previously ice-bound areas, gaining unrestricted access to a bounty of riches.

What’s happening is being described by scientists as a brutal “regime shift” — an event in which many species will vanish but others will emerge to take their place.

“You can think of it as winners and losers,” said Janet Duffy-Anderson, a Seattle-based marine scientist who leads annual Bering Sea surveys for the NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center.

“Something will emerge as the dominant species, and something else will decline as a result of its inability to adapt to the changing food web.”

To better understand these dramatic changes, The New York Times sent a team to Alaska to speak with dozens of scientists conducting field research in the Bering Sea and high Arctic.

Their findings suggest that this vast, near-polar ecosystem, which has been stable for thousands of years and is resistant to brief but dramatic temperature swings, is undergoing an irreversible change.

“It’s like the gates of hell have been opened,” said Lorenzo Ciannelli, an Oregon State University fisheries oceanographer, referring to a previously ice-covered section of the Bering Sea that has largely vanished.

Since 2019, federal investigators have declared unexplained mortality events for a number of animals, including gray whales migrating through California and a number of species…

Latest News from Infosurhoy