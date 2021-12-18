Climate change is discussed by Turkey’s presidential board.

Climate change is being discussed by the Turkish presidential board.

Board members discuss Turkey’s goals for addressing climate change challenges.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, Turkey’s president presided over a meeting of the country’s Presidential High Advisory Board on Climate Change.

According to a statement from the Communications Directorate, board members discussed future developments following the country’s ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement in October.

According to the statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during the meeting that Turkey would continue to cooperate with the international community on climate change.

Erdogan went on to say that the country would seek a “middle ground” between its development goals and humanity’s “sensitivities,” according to the statement.

Turkey’s Green Deal Action Plan, announced in the context of harmonization with the EU Green Deal, and Turkey’s net-zero emission target of 2053 were also discussed by the board.

The statement went on to say that the fight against climate change necessitates a paradigm shift in thinking that “affects every aspect of life.”

The board also voiced its opinions on the Climate Law, which includes policies, targets, and regulations on climate change and is currently being drafted by officials.