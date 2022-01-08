Climate change: The British public is more concerned than ever about global warming, but they refuse to pay to address the problem.

Climate change: The British public is more concerned than ever about global warming, but they refuse to pay to address it.

According to an Ipso Mori poll, people have become noticeably more concerned in the past year as a result of a series of extreme weather events.

Following a string of wildfires, storms, and other extreme events around the world this year, the British public is significantly more concerned about climate change than it was even a year ago, according to a new survey.

According to a study of 5,665 people conducted by Ipsos MORI and the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST), 83 percent of the public is concerned about climate change, with 45 percent being extremely or very concerned.

According to previous polls in the series, 76 percent of people are “worried” in 2020, with 39 percent veryextremely worried, compared to 60 percent in 2016 and 25 percent extremely worried.

Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, a director of CAST and a professor at the University of Bath, said that, in many ways, people’s behavior has become greener since the pandemic, as growing fears about climate change combined with lifestyle changes imposed by Covid.

Working from home, for example, reduces travel and food waste, and encourages people to engage in lower-carbon hobbies and activities like oline socializing and gardening.

And it appears that some of the behavioral changes will stick, at least in some cases, she claims.

“Tracking the impact of Covid on people’s lifestyles – it gave people the opportunity to do things that were lower in carbon.”

Travel is reduced when you work from home.

“People are also preparing food from scratch more often, which reduces food waste,” she added.

“Because they spend more time at home, they’re more aware of what’s in the refrigerator and when it’s about to expire, and they eat their lunch at home, so they’re able to use up their leftovers more.”

“As people spent more time at home, their leisure activities shifted.

People are spending more time online socializing and engaging in creative hobbies and gardening, both of which have a lower carbon footprint and may even be beneficial.”

“We asked if people want to continue, and most say they want to keep at least some of the things they started doing – most saying I’d rather work from home at least some of the week through to ‘I’ve got a new found love,'” Prof Whitmash continued.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Climate change: UK public more worried than ever about global warming, but still doesn’t want to pay to fix it