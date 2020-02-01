Climate change warriors plan mass ‘Hong Kong-style’ protests in Melbourne today

A mass ‘Hong Kong style’ protest is threatening to throw peak-hour traffic into chaos as hundreds of students flood the streets calling for action on climate change.

The protest through central Melbourne, which will begin at 5pm, has been organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice with the intention of causing as much disruption as possible.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, which began in June last year, caused widespread chaos, with thousands clogging streets wearing masks and often clashing with police.

While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government’s response.

Protesters have previously used bricks, umbrellas and traffic barriers to barricade roads.

Police have urged organisers of the Melbourne rally to cancel the event as they will have to pull officers away from working in bushfire-ravaged communities to manage the disruption to the city.

‘To conduct an event which drains that number of police resources away from its number one priority, is really stretching us. It is not considerate,’ North West Metro Region acting assistant commissioner Tim Hansen told the Herald Sun.

Organiser Natalie Acreman said she was ‘sick of talking about the police’ and felt there issue was not a resourcing issue.

‘This isn’t about resources, this is about trying to stop people from talking about climate change.

‘These protests are about sending the message loud and clear — to both the federal and state governments — that until we see real climate action, business as usual will not be allowed to continue.’

Organisers have planned for the activists to swarm the streets ‘like water’ appearing and disappearing in various locations.