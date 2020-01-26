Climate scientists’ push not to be ignored

An Australian scientist whose pioneering study more than 30 years ago predicted the bushfire crisis has joined two experts to urge the federal government for radical action on climate change.

Tom Beer, University of Tasmania’s fire science Professor David Bowman and Australian National University emeritus professor Will Steffen, say the country must make deep cuts to emissions or conditions will worsen.

Prof Steffen called for domestic emissions to be halved by 2030, putting Australia in line to meet the Paris Agreement targets and a ban on new fossil fuel, coal or gas developments, including for export.

“When you add in our exports, with our domestic emissions, we rank fifth or sixth in the world. We’re a big player and we can have a big impact on getting climate change under control but only if we take these sorts of actions.”

Prof Bowman says Australia must think about how to adapt to a de-carbonised future, which will require radical economic and institutional changes.

He said so many areas have been burnt that ecosystems which were once critical carbon sinks are now leaking it into the atmosphere.

“We’re treading on a very dangerous trajectory where we could start seeing a biosphere accelerating climate crisis, because it’s not able to store carbon we’ve taken for granted,” he said.

Dr Beer says he is horrified he got the science right when he led the world’s first study to reveal a dramatic increase in fire danger linked to climate change, published in 1988.

“By getting the science right, it implies Australia is going to have, as we’re seeing at the moment, catastrophic bushfires,” the former leader of climate change research at the CSIRO, told AAP.

“They’re going to be larger, earlier in the season, more intense and larger areas being burnt. It’s a horrific vision and one wishes something could’ve been done to avoid it.

“But as a scientist I did the best I could. It’s then up to the activists, politicians or journalists to then go and see action as a result of the science.”

The trio says the scientific community has long warned Australian governments about the escalating threat of catastrophic bushfire conditions due to climate change, which is leading to hotter temperatures, more intense heatwaves and shifting rain patterns.

“It makes us feel deeply sad to see all the destruction and damage that’s occurred that actually could’ve been prevented,” Prof Steffen said.

“If we want to have a world our children and grandchildren can actually live in, we’ve got to get emissions down really fast and really deeply.”

Prof Steffen says the fact 2019 was the hottest, driest year on record, is part of a much longer term trend as temperatures have risen for at least five decades.