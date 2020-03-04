Clinical drug trials for COVID-19 going smoothly: Chinese expert

WUHAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Clinical trials of drugs with possible positive effects on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are going smoothly and China is ready to share the results with the world, a Chinese medical expert said Wednesday.

The trial for anti-HIV drug Lopinavir has finished and Chinese doctors will share the results with the World Health Organization and the international community as soon as possible, said respiratory disease expert Cao Bin at a press conference.

“Two trials for Remdesivir are going on successfully, and as soon as we finish the trials we will be very happy to share the data with the international community,” said Cao, who is leading the Remdesivir program.