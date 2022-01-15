Clint Arlis, a former contestant on ‘The Bachelorette,’ passed away at the age of 34.

Clint Arlis, a former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant, has died at the age of 34.

New York Daily News (TNS) reporter Theresa Braine contributed to this article.

Clint Arlis, who starred in the 11th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 and was famous for a budding bromance, died at the age of 34.

Scott Bayer, the head wrestling coach at Batavia High School, announced Arlis’ death on Twitter. Arlis was a star wrestler there before graduating in 2005.

Tom Arlis, his father, is listed as an assistant wrestling coach on Batavia’s website.

There was no information about the cause of death.

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” Bayer wrote.

“On behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Arlis family during this time of unimaginable heartache and grief.”

Clint Arlis is an actor who has appeared in several films.

According to the Chicago Tribune at the time, the Chicago native began his “Bachelorette” stint with charm, landing the show’s first one-on-one date with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

However, after appearing to toy with Bristowe while developing a close friendship with another contestant, JJ Lane, it turned sour just three episodes later, and he was ignominiously dismissed.

While claiming to have chemistry with Bristowe, he then declared his “love” for Lane, earning him the nickname “Brokeback Bachelor.”

According to the Tribune, Arlis worked as an architectural engineer for Land Lease, an international construction and development firm that assisted in the construction of several Chicago landmarks.

He went on to the University of Illinois, where he wrestled as an undergrad, to earn his undergraduate and master’s degrees after graduating from Batavia High School, according to the Tribune.

After threatening to kill an ‘intimate partner,’ a WWE Hall of Famer was arrested on weapons and terroristic threats charges, according to reports.

The star of ‘The Young and the Restless’ has been fired for violating COVID-19 protocol.