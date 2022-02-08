Clint Boone’s death remains a mystery hours after a meteorologist’s final forecast, and his daughter has shared heartbreaking photos.

Clint Boone’s death remains a mystery hours after a meteorologist issued his final forecast, and his daughter has shared heartbreaking photos.

CLINT Boone’s family released heartfelt messages after learning of his death just hours after delivering his weekly Sunday evening weather forecast.

As family, colleagues, and fans mourn his loss, the cause of his death remains unknown.

On Facebook, Boone’s daughter Emily wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our daddy this evening.”

“Please keep my family in your prayers and thoughts as we go through this difficult time.”

Daddy, I adore you and miss you terribly.”

Photos of Boone with his grandchildren and old family photos were included in the post.

Condolences and tributes to Boone abound in the comments.

Morning anchor Cori Duke of News 2 Oklahoma was “gutted” by the death of her “dear friend.”

“His contagious smile and silly antics will no longer grace this earth, and it breaks my heart.”

She described him as “the sunshine” on Facebook.

“Knowing Clint is in his forever home now, smiling down on those he loved and creating beautiful rainbows to send on rainy days helps to ease my heartache.”

His faith was unwavering, and I’m confident he’s rejoicing in the presence of his Savior.”

“It is with great sadness that we let you know that News On 6 Meteorologist Clint Boone passed away Sunday,” News On 6 said in a statement.

“He may have only been at News On 6 for a short time, but he’s been a Green Country fixture during his many years here at various stations.”

Boone had only recently joined the News On 6 team.

On January 3, during the 4 p.m. news, News On 6 welcomed Boone and fellow meteorologist Megan Gold to the team.

Boone was in charge of providing weather forecasts for the weekend and evening for Oklahomans.

“We are so thrilled to officially introduce both of the newest members of our weather team, Clint Boone and Megan Gold!” News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer said at the time on social media, introducing Boone and Gold.

Megan will be on @NewsOn6 every Saturday and Sunday morning, and Clint will be on @NewsOn6 every Saturday and Sunday evening.

Boone’s mother, Anita, his father, David, his son, Hunter, and daughter, Emily, as well as two grandchildren, survive him.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.