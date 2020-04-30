Clip of BBC correspondent appearing in a spoof sex scene removed

A clip of a BBC correspondent appearing in a spoof sex scene to raise money for the NHS has been removed after bosses branded it inappropriate.

BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy filmed the clip with her amateur footballer boyfriend Aaron Adams as part of a parody of Queen classic I Want to Break Free.

The sex scene was one of the segments in a video made by Mr Adams and friends from his team to raise money for NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 appeal.

Ms Vardy, 39, is filmed beneath Mr Adams and signs ‘I want to be free’ before the video cuts to another of the football players.

But the skit didn’t go down well inside the BBC – as the top brass failed to see the funny side and sent out an email to newsrooms reminding employees about social media use and editorial guidelines.

The finished film was posted on Mr Adams’ Twitter profile and the club’s Facebook page, with the message: ‘So here it is. Four weeks of lockdown… no football… and this is what happens.’

However, anger from BBC bosses saw hasty edits made to the clip.

The raunchy scene involving Ms Vardy, an award winning journalist, was edited out of the fundraising video with a new version subsequently shared on social media instead.

She didn’t appear in the new version.

The video makers set a target of raising £500 for NHS front line workers, and as of 5pm on Monday, April 27 they had £300 pledged despite having to tone it down and removed Ms Vardy.

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘This was intended to be light-hearted, but Emma accepts it was inappropriate and has removed the clip.’

Ms Vardy is a respected journalist, known for tackling politicians linked to the New Irish Republican Army (IRA).

She is originally from Southampton and studied at the University of Southampton and Falmouth University before joining the BBC in 2006 as a sports reporter for BBC Cornwall.

Ms Vardy later went on to become a Home Affairs Correspondent for BBC South before joining the BBC Daily Politics Programme in March 2017.

Ms Vardy, who has held her current role as the BBC News’ Ireland Correspondent since March 2018, has previously won the Political Studies Association Journalist of the Year and has won a prestigious Royal Television Award (RTA).

Her verified Twitter account has more than 30,000 followers.

According to his Twitter profile, @Mr_Bumcheeks, boyfriend Mr Adams lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He is part of amateur football team Belfast Ravens.