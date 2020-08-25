Close-Up View of Comet NEOWISE Shows It Survived Close Encounter With Sun

Comets don’t always survive their sojourns into the inner solar system, but a new close-up image suggests the NEOWISE comet – the brightest in decades – has kept it together.

This comet, formally known as C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), was first spotted this past March, and it turned out to be the brightest comet seen in the Northern Hemisphere since Hale-Bopp in 1997. NEOWISE was visible to the naked eye from early July until mid-August and made its closest approach to the Sun on July 3, coming to within 27 million miles (43 million km), or just inside Mercury’s orbit. The comet is now speeding back toward the outer solar system at around 37 miles per second (60 km/s).

NEOWISE comet as seen from the ground on July 18, and the new close-up image, inset, taken by Hubble on August 8. Image: NASA, ESA, Q. Zhang (California Institute of Technology), A. Pagan (STScI), and Z. Levay

The solid icy core, or nucleus, can’t actually be seen in the new photo, which was taken on August 8, but the image does show some of the gas and dust pouring out from the comet, forming a cloud that measures around 11,000 miles (18,000 km) across. This marks the “the first time Hubble has photographed a comet of this brightness at such resolution after this close of a pass by the Sun,” according to a Hubble press release.

Video showing the rotation of Comet NEOWISE shortly after it passed by the Sun. These two frames were taken three hours apart on August 8. The pair of jets emerging from the nucleus are being fanned out by the comet’s rotation. Gif: NASA, ESA, Q. Zhang (Caltech), and A. Pagan (STScI)

To find out, Caltech graduate student Qicheng Zhang, along with colleagues, captured the new image of NEOWISE comet, revealing no discernible signs of fragmentation.

“Hubble has far better resolution than we can get with any other telescope of this comet,” explained Zhang in the Hubble press release. “That resolution is very key for seeing details very close to the nucleus. It lets us see changes in the dust right after it’s stripped from that nucleus due to solar heat, sampling dust as close to the original properties of the comet as possible.”

Astronomers will now carefully track any changes to the comet as it moves further away from the Sun, including changes to colour of its dust. Ultimately, scientists want a better understanding of how solar heating affects the material within the comet and its chemical composition.