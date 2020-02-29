Closed children’s and sports areas of the Retiro and seven other parks in Madrid by wind gusts

The yellow wind alert in the city of Madrid has forced to close, from 12 to 15 hours, the children’s and sports areas of El Retiro Park and seven other parks in the capital.

This Saturday, from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m., alert for adverse weather conditions according to @AEMET_Esp in 8 parks #Madrid: Withdrawal; West Park; Fifth of the Mills; Watercress fountain; Sabatini Gardens; Gardens of the Plaza de Oriente; El Capricho, and Dehesa de la Villa & mdash; Madrid City Hall (@MADRID) February 29, 2020

As reported by the Consistory through its Twitter account, in addition to the Retreat, the affected parks are the Parque del Oeste, Quinta de los Molinos, Fuente del Berro, Jardines de Sabatini, Jardines de la Plaza de Oriente, El Capricho and the Dehesa de la Villa. In addition, the Cecilio Rodríguez Gardens in the Retiro park have been closed. The yellow alert implies marking these areas between noon and three in the afternoon. .