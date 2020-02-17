Clubber, 23, hit in the face with a wine bottle that left her with fractured jaw and smashed teeth

A young woman who had her jaw fractured and her front teeth smashed during an assault outside a nightclub has spoken of the ‘trauma’ she suffered as police continue to hunt her attacker.

Cheyenne Mottishaw, 23, was queuing with friends outside the Honeycomb nightclub in Sheffield on April 21 last year when a man who was being kicked out of the club threw a ‘large bottle’ which hit her in the face.

Her jaw was fractured, her lip split open and her front teeth were smashed, leaving the nerves exposed.

.

The bottle knocked her unconscious and left her needing significant facial and dental surgery.

She was scared to go out at night and unable to work for months. She had to eat using a syringe following her surgery and is only just starting to feel confident leaving the house again.

‘All I can remember is getting out of the taxi and then waking up in hospital,’ she said.

‘I was on the floor and not responding. My friends told me they thought I was dead.

‘The pain was awful. I couldn’t shut my mouth and I didn’t eat for days.

‘The nerves in my teeth were hanging out so I had to wear a splint for 6 weeks to protect my mouth from infection.’

On top of the physical injuries done to Chey’s mouth and face when the bottle hit her, the shock of the assault took its toll mentally as well.

A police investigation into the incident outside Honeycomb is ongoing.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the incident in a bid for witnesses and those who can identify the man in the footage to come forward.

‘People just seem to think they can throw bottles and there not to be any consequences, but it could kill somebody. And it seems to be happening more in Sheffield at the moment.

‘I would also like nightclubs to stop selling glass bottles and using glass cups so this kind of thing stops happening.’

If you have any information that can help officers with their enquires please call 101 quoting incident number 1067 of 21 April 2019.