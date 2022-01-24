Clydebank Town Hall will reopen for a six-month trial period, but the date of its reopening on Sunday is still up in the air.

As a result of the covid pandemic in 2020, the community venue was forced to close, and it has remained closed ever since, while talks about reopening on Sundays continue.

Plans are being finalized to reopen Clydebank Town Hall for a six-month trial period in order to improve residents’ well-being.

During a meeting of the cultural committee in December of last year, it was decided to open the hall for six months in the coming fiscal year.

This morning, members of the committee were given an update on the proposals, with confirmation that the Town Hall would remain open between April 2022 and April 2023.

West Dunbartonshire Council is in talks with trade unions and staff about plans to open the venue on Sundays, and has recently confirmed that no compulsory redundancies will be made to accommodate this.

“We want to reopen the Town Hall for the benefit of Clydebank citizens,” Chairman Baillie Dennis Agnew said, “but I think we should keep discussing weekend opening arrangements.”

Following concerns from trade union representatives, Baillie Agnew reiterated that there would be no compulsory redundancies.

“I think it’s important [to clarify this]because the nature of discussions when you’re starting to reopen a facility will lead to a lot of misunderstanding,” he added.

“Officers will continue to discuss the possibility of reopening the Town Hall, which will benefit Clydebank residents.”

Jonathon McColl, the council’s leader, stated that he does not believe the committee ever intended to jeopardize staff jobs.

“I understand how that conclusion could have been reached given the discussions and proposals that the committee was putting forward,” he added.

“I believe that clarity has been extremely beneficial and will hopefully put staff’s minds at ease, allowing us to move forward with the trial once the committee approves it.”