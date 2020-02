Jan 23 – Britain’s CMC Markets said on Thursday net operating income came in above its expectations in the third quarter, as it partly benefited from a flurry of online trading, dubbed as the “Santa Claus” rally, in the final days of 2019.

The company, which hiked its full-year target after a strong first-half performance last year, said net operating income for the year is expected to be above analysts’ consensus range.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)