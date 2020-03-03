CNN’s Michael Smerconish is slammed for comparing Senator Bernie Sanders to CORONAVIRUS

CNN is in hot water with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after a host seemingly compared the front runner to the coronavirus that has killed just under 3,000 people across the globe.

Michael Smerconish opened his Saturday morning segment of ‘Smercornish’ by comparing the Vermont senator to the global pandemic that has devastated financial markets across the world.

As Smerconish opened his show, CNN’s chryon asked: ‘Can either Coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?’

Smerconish spoke about the South Carolina primaries, Trump and the deadly virus as the chryon remained on the screen.

Many took to social media to slam Smerconish and CNN, noting that the network decided to get rid the chryon when sharing the host’s segment on Twitter.

#FireSmerconish even started trending as various users demanded action be taken against the host.

‘Here is @cnn’s @smerconish casually linking Corona Virus and @BernieSanders in the same sentence. Unreal,’ said journalist Jordan Chariton.

The sentiment was shared by activist Tarek El-Messidi, who said: ‘Shame on you @CNN and @smerconish for your lead story’s headline, comparing @BernieSanders to the Coronavirus.’

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said: ‘Seems very reasonable and not at all offensive to compare – one could even say “equate” – the first plausible Jewish candidate for the US Presidency to a fatal virus currently infecting much of the world.’

‘Donald Trump: Coronavirus is a hoax. CNN: US: *attends GOTV event to get away from CNN*,’ shared People for Bernie.

Last week MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was in hot water for comparing the candidate’s Nevada victory in the primaries to when Nazi Germany defeated France in WWII.

Many slammed the controversial hosts for the offensive remarks, noting that Sanders lost family in the Holocaust.